SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following a stabbing spree at a birthday party, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:42 a.m. on Sunday morning, deputies came to the 100 block of Old Wagon Trail after getting a report of a stabbing incident with multiple victims.

At the scene, deputies found three victims with multiple stab wounds “ranging in the area of the chest, neck and/or upper extremities.”

Two additional victims had already left the scene prior to the deputies arrival. Investigators say that they were suffering from similar stab wound injuries to the other three victims.

All five of the victims were either taken or seen by medical personnel at local hospitals, according to deputies. Three of the victims were men and two were women. Their ages were all in the range of 19-25 years of age.

Investigators say that three of the victims’ medical conditions are considered to be “serious.”

Cortlan Damaryce Clark, 21, of Boomer, would later be arrested in Wilkes County.

He is being charged with the following:

Five counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

Clark was given a $125,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in the Surry County District Court on Nov. 9.

Investigators say that this was an isolated incident that started because of a “physical altercation” between Clark and several of the victims at a birthday party.