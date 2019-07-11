Man charged with stealing items from Onslow County construction sites

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

A Richlands man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies say he recently stole items from several construction sites throughout Onslow County.

Investigators say on Wednesday, Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Holly Grove Court in Jacksonville, after a suspicious vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the area hauling a trailer.



The Holly Grove area has new homes under construction and has issues with building materials being stolen.



At the Speedway gas station in Richlands, deputies found and stopped the truck and trailer, which was being driven by Michael Hancock, age 37, of Floyd Pond Lane in Richlands.



Officers searched the trailer and found stolen building materials and other construction-related items.

Investigators learned Hancock was also involved in larcenies that occurred in June 2019, on Union Chapel Church Road, where appliances were stolen.

Hancock was arrested and charged with the following counts:

Felony Possession of Stolen Property From a Construction Site

Felony Larceny From a Construction Site

Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering

Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense

2 Counts Felony Breaking and Entering

2 Counts Felony Larceny

2 Counts Felony Possession of Stolen Property



Hancock is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under an $83,000 bond.

Investigators say this arrest closes several cases where Atlantic Construction was the victim of thefts.

Anyone with information about thefts from any local construction site is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-989-4040, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2019010123 when calling.