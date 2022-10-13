MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, a man reported on Sept. 25 that squatters were using his house on Mud Cut Road.

Once deputies arrived at the house, they located Timothy Allen Mitchell, 56, of Marion, inside the house. Mitchell had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

During a search of the house, deputies seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and a shotgun.

Mitchell was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, possess with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the McDowell County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond.