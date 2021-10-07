Man convicted in 2016 death of Onslow County teenage brothers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man charged in the 2016 death of two teenage brothers in Onslow County was found guilty of those and other charges on Thursday.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said Steven McCarty was found guilty in Onslow County Superior Court of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Deandre and Tyler Gilbert and one count of felonious burning of personal property.

McCarty was sentenced to two consecutive life without parole sentences and a consecutive sentence of a minimum of eight months and a maximum of 19 months for burning of personal property.

Brothers Deandre, 19, and Tyler Gilbert, 16, both of Jacksonville were reported missing by family members on May 15, 2016. After a year-and-a-half-long investigation, McCarty was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and burning of personal property on Dec. 27, 2017

Investigators said the bodies of the two teens were located on May 18, 2016 in Maple Hill in Onslow County. Their burned vehicle, a Hyundai Accent, was found about three miles from the victims on Old Maple Hill School Road in Maple Hill in Pender County.

Assistant District Attorneys Bob Roupe and Kelly Neal represented the State in this case.

“This was a very challenging case and the prosecutors and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office did a great job in investigating and preparing this case,” Lee said.