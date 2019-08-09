Man dead after shooting at New Bern trailer park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) - A Pamlico County man was airlifted to a Greenville hospital after deputies say he was shot in a home invasion in New Bern early Friday morning.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office said at 1:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern to talk to a gunshot victim who had arrived by car for treatment.

Investigators determined the victim, Miquan Shepard, age 36, of Pamlico County, had been shot in a relative's home on Mary Jane Lane in New Bern, after home invaders had forced their way into the home.

Shepard was later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he is currently being treated.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects, and you can call them anonymously at 252-633-5141.