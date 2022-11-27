KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a man died after being shot Sunday afternoon.

The Kinston Police Department reports sending officers to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive after getting a call at around 4 p.m. of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They arrived and, along with Lenoir County EMS, administered life-saving measures. The victim died en route to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.