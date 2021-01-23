Man dies after being shot while in his car at Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was shot while in his car at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville has died from his injuries, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:07 p.m. in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall located at 5000 Morganton Road.

Police said the victim, identified as Terrance Mortise-Koger, 32, was shot while he was in his car. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.