Man dies after he’s shot inside business in Rocky Mount neighborhood, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was shot while inside a business in Rocky Mount early Sunday morning has since died, police said.

The incident was reported by the ShotSpotter system around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Madison Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

“When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male victim lying in the roadway from an apparent gunshot wound,” the news release said.

The man was inside “an establishment” at 419 Madison St. when he was shot, police said. It’s unclear what type of business is located at that address.

The victim was in critical condition and was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare.

Sunday afternoon, police said Antoine Armstead died at Vidant Medical Center.

“The Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the shooting, which is now listed as a Homicide,” the news release said.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.