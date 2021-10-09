Man dies, another injured in shooting outside Havelock nightclub

HAVELOCK N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Police responded at 3:33 a.m. Saturday to 4 Kegs Nightclub in reference to a disturbance and loitering outside the business. Officials said the scene turned into a shooting incident where two men were found shot.

As police exited to examine the scene, another shot was fired by an unknown person. Due to a large number of people in the area and a very chaotic scene, police said they were unable to identify or arrest a suspect.

Both men were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the men died at the hospital while the other man had non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims were not released pending notification of next of kin.

A preliminary investigation indicated there were multiple shooters in the area. It is believed an unknown number of shooters may have left the area in a black Honda passenger vehicle. Police also believe the shooting was related to an earlier altercation, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Havelock police at (252) 447-3212. You can also remain anonymous and send an email by clicking this link or contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141