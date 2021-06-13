Man dies in shooting in Rocky Mount neighborhood, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that killed a 53-year-old man.

The shooting happened Friday around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Park Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

First responders and EMS rendered aid, but the man died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

Police ask that if you have any information, please call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous