WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police said a man died after hitting his head when he fell following a punch in the face from another man Monday night.

The incident was reported as an unconscious person at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Parkview Street, according to a news release from the Wilson Police Department.

Ricky Edward Jenkins, 56, was found unresponsive at the scene, according to the news release. Jenkins, of Lucama, was taken by EMS to Wilson Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

During the investigation, police said they learned a man “assaulted Jenkins by striking him in the face with his fist, causing Jenkins to fall, hitting his head on the ground.”

The suspect, Dennis Lamont Bell, 43, of Wilson fled the area before police arrived, the news release said.

Officers found Bell on Tarboro Street near Fairview Avenue shortly after learning he was a suspect, police said.

Bell was taken into custody and charged with an open count of murder according to officers. He is being held without bond in the Wilson County Jail.