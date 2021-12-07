Man faces charges after deputies seize 6.2 pounds of drugs in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after deputies seized 6.2 pounds of drugs in Buncombe County.
After a six-month-long investigation, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Theodore Russell Finley, of Asheville.
Deputies executed a search warrant at Finely’s home where they seized 2.7 pounds of fentanyl, 1.9 pounds of crack cocaine, 1.6 pounds of powder cocaine, $78,926, and two pistols, one of which was stolen.
Finely was charged with:
- possession of firearm by felon
- possession of stolen firearm
- level III trafficking in fentanyl
- possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver fentanyl
- level III trafficking in cocaine
- possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine
- maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purposes of controlled substances
- possession of marijuana
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Finley was given a $200,000 secured bond.
The sheriff’s office said this is the largest fentanyl seizure in Buncombe County history.