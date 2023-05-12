BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing drug charges following a search warrant in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant on a motel room in Chandler.

During the search, deputies seized the following items:

249 grams of methamphetamine

114.1 grams of fentanyl

29.4 grams of cocaine

194.2 grams of ephedrine

$4,034

Stacey Eugene Lail, 49, of Candler, was arrested and charged with the following:

two counts of trafficking methamphetamine

trafficking fentanyl

trafficking cocaine

felony PWIMSD SCH I

felony PWIMSD SCH II

felony PWIMSD SCH II CS

felony maintaining a veh/dwell/place controlled substance

two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Lail is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.