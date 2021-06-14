Man faces DWI charge after woman dies following Holly Springs golf cart incident, officials say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing a DWI charge after a Holly Springs woman died following an incident involving a golf cart Friday night, officials say.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Morning Oaks Drive in the 12 Oaks development of Holly Springs, according to a news release from Holly Springs officials.

Jeremy Rollins Martin, 43, of Morning Oaks Drive, was charged with DWI following the incident, according to arrest records and the news release.

A woman, whose name has not been released, was a passenger in the golf cart when the incident happened, according to officials.

She was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital where she died Saturday, the news release said.

“The facts and circumstances of how the woman died are still under investigation,” the news release said. “No charges in the death of the woman have been filed.”