Man faces meth charges after Goldsboro traffic stop

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WNCT) - The Holly Ridge Police Department is looking for a semi-truck allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Monday.

Police said that at 9:21 a.m., a white semi-truck was pulling a mobile home northbound on US Highway 17 near the intersection of NC Highway 50 when the mobile home struck a utility wire going across US-17 and snapped a utility pole.

Debris fell onto US-17 and the wire damaged the passenger side of an SUV that was traveling southbound on US-17.

Police said the semi-truck and a pilot car following it did not stop after the accident.

Police posted a video on their Facebook page that shows the hit-and-run as it happened.