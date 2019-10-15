Man faces meth charges after Goldsboro traffic stop

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) -A man has been charged with methamphetamine crimes after deputies said they found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they were patrolling the northwest area of Wayne County when they stopped a vehicle that had a fictitious license plate.
During the traffic stop, a K-9 sniffed around the outside of the vehicle and indicated there were drugs inside the vehicle.
Deputies then searched the vehicle and found precursors to manufacture methamphetamine in the vehicle and on the passenger, Scott Alexander Cochrane, 39, of Dudley.
Cochrane was arrested and charged with one count of possession of precursor intent to manufacture methamphetamine, two counts of possession of precursor intent to manufacture methamphetamine, and one count of possession of pseudoephedrine with a prior methamphetamine conviction.
Cochrane was sent to the Wayne County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
The driver of the vehicle was issued a North Carolina Electronic Citation for fictitious license plates displayed.
