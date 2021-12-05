Man faces murder charges in 2019 overdose

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with second-degree murder by drug distribution after a person overdosed and died in 2019.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 4, deputies reported to Bennison Lane to investigate a reported overdose on December 4, 2019. Deputies then located a victim, Joshua Hawkins, 30, who was unresponsive inside a travel trailer on the property.

Hawkins was transported to an area hospital where he later died, officials said. An autopsy was performed and it was determined the cause of death was due to fentanyl toxicity.

Detectives said the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit conducted an extensive investigation into the death and were able to determine the source of the fentanyl was Brandon Keith Morris, 26, of Swannanoa.

Morris has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder by drug distribution, HCSO said. He is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under no bond.