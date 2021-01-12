Man facing 309 felony sex-related charges against child in Lenoir County captured in Texas, returned to NC

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a sexual assault case involving a juvenile in Lenoir County was captured in Texas and returned to North Carolina last week.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said Cristian Cruz was wanted after an investigation began in January 2020. Ingram said Cruz fled the area during the investigation. The United States Marshall Service was contacted for help in locating Cruz after active warrants were issued.

After almost a year on the run, Ingram said the Marshal Service located Cruz in Bastrop, Texas, just before Christmas. He was transported back to Lenoir County where he was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center on Jan. 6. He now awaits a trial on the following charges:

103 felony counts of Statutory Rape of a Child

103 felony counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child

103 felony counts of sexual assault of a child

Cruz was given a $3 million secured bond.

“The victim in this case can find some comfort in knowing that the perpetrator was caught,” Ingram said. “He will have to face the consequences of his actions in court. I am grateful to the US Marshal Service for the work in locating the suspect and bringing him back to face these charges in North Carolina.”