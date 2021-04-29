Man facing charges in Onslow County after shooting injures one

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police have arrested a man and charged him in the shooting of another man Wednesday night.

Police responded to an area of College Street around 8:30 p.m. regarding a person who had been shot. Officers found a man in the roadway who had been shot near the intersection of College Street and Freeman Street. The victim, Clarence Crawford, of Jacksonville, was transported to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and treated for his injuries. He was later released from the hospital.

The suspect, Curtis Otis Brown, was identified by the victim due to a previous altercation between the two earlier in the week. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Brown, and he was taken into custody without incident within a few hours after the shooting.

“This is still an open investigation and detectives are continuing to follow up on details both before and after the shooting. We would ask if anyone has any information regarding this shooting to please call Jacksonville Police” said Lt. Chris Funcke, Investigative Services supervisor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Det. John Clukey at (910) 938-6409 or by email at jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.