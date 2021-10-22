Man facing murder charge in Goldsboro mom’s death, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police are investigating a murder after a mother was found dead in her home Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue in the Seymour Homes housing development to do a welfare check.

One person, Towanda Jones, was dead and the other, DeCarlos Jones, had what Goldsboro police believed to be self-inflicted injuries, a news release said.

DeCarlos Jones was taken to UNC Wayne for treatment.

The Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Scene Unit personnel are assisting with the investigation.

Police confirmed Towanda Jones was the mother of DeCarlos Jones.

Wayne County Magistrate issued a warrant for DeCarlos Jones arrest for the murder of his mother.

Jones was in police custody.