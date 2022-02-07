Man facing murder charges in deaths of two people Sunday in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and is facing counts of murder in the death of two people on Sunday.

Havelock police said Stephen Joseph Mahr III, 29, was charged on Sunday. He had a first court appearance on Monday morning. Police said he was one of two men who approached the crime scene and began talking with officers. Both were taken to the police station for questioning.

The name of the other man was not released.

Officials said Monday morning the victims were Michael McIlnay, 38, and Tara Schimmel, 32, both of Havelock. They were found with stab wounds when officers arrived at the intersection of Fleetwood Street and Forest Hill Drive around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said they believe all three individuals knew each other, and the incident was not a random act of violence.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212.

