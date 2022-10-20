FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a shooting in Clemmons.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 9 a.m. on Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. When they got there, they spoke with a property employee and found a woman dead in a third-floor apartment.

The woman was later identified as Alia Matti Balola, 37, of Clemmons, by the FCSO.

The sheriff’s office says that A’Monte Zariq Jones, 20, of Winston-Salem, fired a gun toward the ceiling of his second-floor apartment during a domestic disturbance.

The bullet hit Balola.

Jones was arrested and charged with felony discharging a firearm with an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

“As always, any loss of life is a loss to our community. Even though our hearts are heavy, we are saddened by the tragic loss of life. Rest assured, the investigation is ongoing, so justice is brought to the life that was lost in this tragic incident,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr said in a press release provided by the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.