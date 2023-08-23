FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting a man in what police called a road rage “disturbance” in Fayetteville has been found guilty.

The verdict for Rodger Nobles came Wednesday afternoon after the jury deliberated for about an hour. He was given a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The first-degree murder charge stems from what appeared to be a road rage incident that happened in Fayetteville in early January 2022.

Stephen Addison, who was 32 years old at the time, was shot just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, on Skibo Road near the intersection with Cliffdale Road. The U.S. Army veteran and father of four was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

According to police investigators, Nobles pulled the trigger at a red light. He fled the scene but was taken into custody later that same day.