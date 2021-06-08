Man found shot to death on Raper Drive in Rocky Mount

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old man was shot to death early Tuesday on Raper Drive, police said.

Just after 8 a.m., someone called to report an unresponsive person lying in a driveway in the 100 block of Raper Drive.

Responding officers found the body of Quan’Najee Gorham at the scene. Gorham had been shot multiple times, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Further information was not immediately available.

We ask that anyone with information call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411,
Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message
to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.

