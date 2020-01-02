Man from Maryland charged with rape of 15-year-old in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man who traveled from Maryland has been charged with statutory rape of a juvenile from Goldsboro.

On Wednesday, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an east end address where the juvenile victim’s mother found a strange male in the residence with her daughter.

Deputies said the male subject was in contact with the victim on Facebook and traveled to Wayne County from Maryland to visit the victim during the night.

Deputy Green was able to obtain pertinent information during the course of his investigation on the scene.

24-year-old Mr. Hernandez was arrested.

Hernandez was given a $250,000 bond and charged with statutory rape of a 15-Year-Old.

Hernandez is placed in the Wayne County Detention Center.