UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County deputies had their hands full Wednesday night, when one man allegedly went on a crime spree.

That man is behind bars now, but not before deputies said he caused a lot of damage.

The sheriff’s office said Jessie Rice, who is now in custody, is facing several charges, including burglary, assault and battery, malicious damage and driving under suspension.

The sheriff’s office said Rice broken into a home, damaged five cars and attacked someone.

It was a long night as a man hunt started to search for the man, they said is responsible.

“I went and got my gun, I fired a shot, but it jammed,” said Howard Giles, who encountered Rice Wednesday evening at his home.

Giles called 911 after he said a man was blowing his horn nonstop outside his home.

“He busted out two of my windows here, busted the glass out of my Jaguar, my wife’s mini cooper, he damaged all of the windows in that,” he said.

Two more of his cars were damaged. Then, he said, Rice kicked the door into his home.

“He invaded my privacy, he come in here for whatever reason saying he God, showing a cross and saying we’re sending people to hell. It’s nonsense,” said Giles.

Sheriff Jeff Bailey said Giles’s home was only Rice’s first stop of the night.

Through a deputy’s body camera, Rice receive multiple commands, but he wasn’t listening.

“Our deputy determined that he transitioned to a taser. At that point and time, the suspect lunged at him, and he deployed the taser,” said Bailey. “As he went to the ground, he actually pulled the leads out of him.”

Bailey said Rice ran to his truck and it was a one-way street, so the deputy had to turn his car around. Even though he was hit with a stun gun, he was able to get away.

Then, a second 911 call came in.

“Dupree Farm Road, at that location when we arrived there, he had damaged one other vehicle,” said Bailey.

The third call came in from a house on Buffalo West Springs Highway. Deputies searched that home, they said Rice wasn’t there. Then, another call came in from a house a few doors down.

“Where he was laying in the driveway. At that point and time, we responded there and actually gave him commands and put him in custody.”

Bailey said they were able to get Rice into custody in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“This was a young deputy who responded and I’m proud of him, I’m proud of all of them the way they handled themselves last night,” said Bailey

“My leg is still sore and still got a red eye, but justice will be done,” said Giles.

Giles said this type of behavior is not accepted in this county, but he’s thankful his family is okay.