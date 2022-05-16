WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Sunday at the 700 block of Market Street, according to the Washington Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. Officers found Herman Branch, 47, with gunshot wounds in his abdomen and arm area. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. WPD said Branch is in stable, but critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.