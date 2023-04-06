GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man has been charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.

On March 24, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for service at a home on Cherry Run Road in Washington. The caller reported a neighbor had shot his dogs.

Deputies found one dead dog at the scene. They learned the owner had taken another dog to Pamlico Animal Hospital in Washington. That dog died of his injuries.

Deputies conducted interviews and collected evidence then charged Leo Bennett Godley Arthur with two counts of Cruelty to Animals. Arthur was taken into custody, where a magistrate gave him a $2,000 secured bond. He was then transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center.