ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured during a shooting early Saturday morning at an apartment in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded at 3:02 a.m. to Maple Crest Apartments located on Lee Garden Lane for reports of gunfire.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they learned the victim drove himself to the hospital after being shot. Officers said he suffered gunshot wounds to the face and shoulder.

While canvassing the area, officers located three shell casings along with damaged property.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.