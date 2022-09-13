ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured during a shooting Monday evening in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Deaverview Road around 5:55 p.m.

Once officers responded to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are working to identify a possible suspect and are asking anyone who may have information about the case to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.