ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man was sent to the hospital following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elizabeth City.

According to police, officers responded to the call around 2:44 p.m. in the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street.

As officers were canvassing the scene, they found 27-year-old Markus Jordan in the 500 block of Shepard Street. Jordan was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.