Man, juvenile facing attempted murder charges in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man and a juvenile have been charged with attempted murder after shooting at another man last Saturday.

Kinston police on Tuesday obtained warrants and arrested Derrick McCarter, 25, and a 17-year-old. Officials said McCarter was taken into custody at the 700 block of Thompson Street. Police found a stolen gun on him during his arrest. He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $1,050,000 bond. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident to the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials said police responded to the 1100 block of Pollock St. in Kinston for a report of shots fired. They found Rashad O’Neil, 25, of Kinston with at least one gunshot wound. Investigators determined two people operating a white SUV fired shots at O’Neil.

Anyone with information on this or other cases, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.