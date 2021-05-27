Man killed, another injured in shooting in parking lot of Greenville business

GREENVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead and one was injured after a shooting outside a Dollar General store Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road for the report of shots fired. Around the same time, two individuals arrived at Vidant Medical Center via private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Latrell Heath, 21, was pronounced dead a short time later. His brother, Kevion Heath, 27, suffered what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Greenville police investigators say preliminary information gathered at the scene suggests there was an exchange of gunfire between the vehicle the victims were traveling in and another vehicle in the parking lot of the store. The shooting appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A gun believed to have been used in the crime has been recovered and detectives are following up on strong leads.