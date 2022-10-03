WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park.

Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park to a report of someone shot. Deputies found two men has been shot.

Au’Mau’Vion Shiy’Trell Watford, 29, of Windsor, was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford, 29, of Williamston, was transported by ambulance to ECU Health Medical Center where he was being treated. There was no update on his condition as of Monday morning.

Deputies and officials continue to investigate. If you have information, contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141. You can also contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at (252) 758-7777, go online to www.crimestopper.org, or use the P3Tips smartphone app.