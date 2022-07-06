The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Toccoa. (Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

TOCCOA, Ga. (WSPA) – A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon at a hotel in Toccoa.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Toccoa Police Department responded to a person shot call at the Regency Inn located on West Currahee Street.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

While in the hotel room, officers found a second man who was previously visited by the first man.

Officers saw this man with a handgun and gave commands for him to drop the gun, according to GBI. The man did not drop the gun and was shot by Toccoa police officers.

GBI said officers rendered aid to both men but they both died at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.