Man killed in shooting in Zaxby’s parking lot in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Zaxby’s restaurant Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 3:25 p.m. at the Zaxby’s at 2166 Skibo Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed an adult male victim was shot in the chest in the parking lot and pronounced deceased on scene,” the news release said.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell at (910) 366-3853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).