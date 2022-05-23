ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder after killing his son in a DWI crash over the weekend north of Elizabeth City, authorities say.

It happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 158 near Blindman Road.

Sgt. Beau Daniel with North Carolina Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Elizabeth City resident William Harford Jr. was heading west on 158 at the time when he veered left into the eastbound lane.

The driver of a van in the westbound lane, Norfolk resident Arnaul Melgar, tried to avoid Harford’s car but was struck.

Daniel says Harford’s son, 5-year-old William Kenneth Harford, died at the scene. His other son, a 7-year-old, was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for treatment of moderate injuries. Both children were wearing seat belts and the 5-year-old was in a booster, Daniel said.

Meanwhile a passenger in the van was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Harford was charged with second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle, DWI, driving while revoked for previous DWI, reckless driving, driving left of center and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel says Harford was impaired on drugs and a rolled up dollar bill with powdery substance was found in Harford’s car.

Harford, who has two previous DWI convictions, is currently in the Albemarle District Jail on a $300,00 secured bond. He’s due in court on Tuesday.