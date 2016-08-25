Man pleads guilty in 2016 murder of Jacksonville woman

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This week, a Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced on a murder charge for fatally shooting a woman in Jacksonville in 2016.

In a news release sent on Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday in Onslow County Court, Joseph Julio McGarry, age 42, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.



On Thursday, a judge sentenced McGarry to a minimum of 22 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 27 years and 4 months.



Investigators said McGarry fatally shot Snook after they had a domestic argument at 9:10 p.m. on August 24, 2016.



On that night, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a home at 2106 Dawson Cabin Road.



In the front yard of the home, deputies found the body of Maria Faye Snook, age 33, who had died from a gunshot wound.



When deputies initially arrived at the scene, McGarry tried to run away from the scene, but was captured by deputies.

A man is facing an open count of murder in connection to an overnight homicide in Onslow County.

42-year-old Joseph McGarry is charged with murder. His arrest follows Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of shots fired at 2106 Dawson Cabin Road around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening. When they got to the scene, they found the body of 33-year-old Maria Faye snook. She was found lying in the front yard of the residence dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A white male, later identified as McGarry, fled the scene when deputies arrived at the scene but was apprehended after a short foot chase. It’s believed that McGarry shot Snook after a domestic argument. Investigators said the victim was in a relationship with McGarry.

Her friend describes their relationship as tumultuous.

“It was pretty much heartbreaking, depressing because she didn’t deserve, she deserves way better than what she got from him,” commented Brittany Altenburg, a friend of Snook. “She was a loving mother. She cared more about her kids than herself.”

McGarry appeared in Onslow District Court Thursday morning looking somber as the judge set his next court appearance for the middle of September. He’s in the the Onslow County Sheriff’s Detention Center under no bond.