ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Woodleaf man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after reading Bible scripture to her, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

In February, Rowan County detectives launched an investigation into a report of child sexual abuse.

Deputies say the investigation was prompted by an accusation that Charlie Jerry Hedrick, of Woodleaf, sexually abused a 6-year-old girl in 2015.

The victim, now 12, told investigators “that he would bring her to his home on Sundays after church, read Bible scriptures to her, and then proceed to molest her,” according to a news release.

The victim said the abuse happened several times that year and stopped when she was older.

Hedrick was arrested on Tuesday and received a $150,000 secured bond.