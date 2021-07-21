Man sent to hospital after being robbed, assaulted Tuesday in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Police said a man was robbed and assaulted Tuesday night. They are now looking for three suspects.

Officers responded to the area of 653 N. East St. around 11 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a robbery. The victim, whose name has not been released, said he was approached by three men wearing masks and armed with guns while he was sitting on the steps. The victim reported he was assaulted during this incident and the suspect(s) forcibly removed money from his pockets.

Lenoir County EMS was called and the victim was transported to UNC Lenoir Hospital to be checked out. Officials said the suspects were last seen leaving the area towards Lenoir Avenue on foot.

This incident is still being investigated and anyone that may have been in the area is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.