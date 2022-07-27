CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for a scheme that defrauded Medicaid programs in three states for over $5 million, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Glenn Pair, 36, of Stonecrest, Georgia, received 70 months in prison and two years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay over $5 million as restitution.

According to court documents, Pair and Markuetric Stringfellow owned and operated an after-school and youth mentoring program based in Charlotte, known as “Do-It-4-The Hood Corporation (D4H).”

From Jan. 2016 through Nov. 2018, Pair and Stringfield paid people to recruit at-risk children who were Medicaid eligible for their D4H program.

Once those children were enrolled, they had to submit urine samples for drug testing. Pair and Stringfellow plotted with certain laboratories to perform the drug testing to receive the kickbacks once they were reimbursed by N.C. Medicaid.

Pair and Stringfield went on to defraud the Medicare programs in South Carolina and Georgia.

The two submitted thousands of false claims to Medicaid in the three states, totaling over $17 million, receiving over $5 million in kickbacks, documents showed.

Pair is currently released on bond. He will be ordered to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons.