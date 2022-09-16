GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Jennifer Corbitt announced that a habitual felon was convicted earlier this week for possession of drugs and tampering with the electronic monitoring device he was issued to wear.

Norman Nobles was sentenced to between 97-129 months (8-10.75 years) in prison by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Foster after a jury found him guilty on Wednesday of Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device, Misdemeanor possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting a Public Officer.

At the time of the offense, Nobles was on post-release supervision for selling heroin. As a condition of his supervision, Nobles was required to wear an electronic monitoring device. On Sept. 27, 2019, Nobles was requested to come to the probation/parole office for not keeping his electronic monitoring device charged.

Minutes after being told to come into the office, probation officers received a tamper alert for Nobles’ electronic monitor. Probation officers located Nobles’ electronic monitor in a cornfield. He was not found.

On October 8, 2019, Greenville Police officers located Nobles at an apartment in Greenville and attempted to take him into custody for cutting off his electronic monitoring device. Nobles struggled with the officers and once the officers gained control over Nobles, the officers located 11 bags of fentanyl.

During the trial, Nobles presented evidence that someone else cut the electronic monitoring off his leg.