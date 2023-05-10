HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to prison for a hit and run that left a 3-year-old girl dead in Henderson County.

According to the District Attorney of North Carolina, Aaron Santos-Pinzon, 32, of Mexico, was backing out of a driveway along Pleasant Couty in Flat Rock on August 21, 2021, when he hit and killed the toddler on a tricycle.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, Santos-Pinzon left the scene.

After talking to witnesses, deputies were able to locate Santos-Pinzon on Hwy 25 heading south near the South Carolina border.

He admitted to troopers that he has previously been drinking. He was arrested and taken he was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

The district attorney said Santos-Pinzon blew a .10 on the Breathalyzer Test. The legal limit to drive in North Carolina is .08.

On May 5, Santos-Pinzon appeared before a judge who sentenced him to 100 to 141 months in prison for felony death by vehicle and felony hit and run.

Santos-Pinzon has an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer on him and will be taken back to his country of origin upon completion of his sentence.