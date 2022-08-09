SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Woodruff man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly DUI crash.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, Travis Neil Collins, 35, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death.

We previously reported the crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Old Hills Bridge Road and Cross Anchor Road on June 6, 2021.

A teenager, later identified as Zailyn Cade Jackson, 15, of Enoree, was standing outside of a disabled vehicle on Old Hills Bridge Road when he was hit by Collins’ 2012 Dodge Ram truck.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The solicitor’s office said Collins was taken to the hospital where blood and urine tests revealed the presence of methamphetamine in his system.

Collins also admitted to consuming methamphetamine while South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators after the crash.

Collins will serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.