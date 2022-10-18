GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing an 8-year-old girl in Gaffney in 2017.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Donald Martin, III, 20, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Martin, who at the time was 15, fired multiple gunshots into an apartment on West Buford Street in Gaffney on August 20, 2017.

One bullet went through a window and killed 8-year-old Kamryn Bradley.

Bradley was sitting on a couch inside a family member’s home at the time of the shooting.

Martin fled from the scene, where police found 15 shell casings, the attorney general office’s said.

Judge Keith Kelly sentenced Martin to 25 years in prison.