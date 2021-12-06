Man sentenced to 3 years after pleading guilty to 2019 bank robbery in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been sentenced to 3 years after pleading guilty to a 2019 bank robbery in York County.

Then-54-year-old DeWayne Handy was arrested a week after the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway was robbed by a masked man on Dec. 3, 2019.

Handy, from Hampton, was initially charged with two counts of robbery and the use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, both of which were later amended. His additional charges of entering a bank while armed with the intent to commit larceny and wearing a mask in public were withdrawn.

On Friday, after pleading guilty to the updated charges, Handy was sentenced to 10 years with 7 years suspended. He will serve 3 years behind bars.