GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 33 years in prison for two armed robberies and weapons crimes.

According to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, a jury convicted Preston Emmanuel Hancock, 278, of two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

During the trial, evidence revealed that on November 16, 2018, Hancock along with co-defendant Derrick Davis conspired together and arrived at Truist Bank located at 104 Hampton Avenue.

Hancock and Davis presented a noting saying, “$20,000 in the bag or I kill you” and stole $1130 cash after holding two bank tellers at gunpoint.

On November 19, 2018, Hancock and Davis arrived at the Bank of Travelers Rest located at 2021 North Pleasantburg Drive in the City of Greenville.

According to the Judicial Court, the two men presented a note saying, “Big bills be easy or be shot” and stole $3510 in cash after holding the bank tellers at gunpoint.

After receiving a positive fingerprint match, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for Hancock and learned the defendants were staying at the Carolina Inn motel in Anderson County.

Investigators searched the men and the hotel room and found the pre-recorded bait money on them and a gun and disguise used in both bank robberies.

The judge sentenced Hancock to 33 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.