KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Shonquez Tical Robinson was sentenced May 11 to 38-48 years in prison in connection to a 2017 La Grange robbery in which three people — including one suspect — were killed and one was severely injured.

Robinson accepted a plea arrangement prior to his sentencing in Lenoir County Superior Court.

On Nov. 12, 2017, around 1:15 a.m., the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to 308 W. Queen St. in La Grange after reports of shots fired. Deputies found that a shooting had happened and “numerous victims” were at the scene of the incident, which took place in an outbuilding on the property, according to a press release.

Detectives determined that several suspects attempted to rob victims at the King Street address.

John Wesley Johnson Jr. and Roderick Wayne Gillette were the two victims killed in the robbery. James Waters was severely injured.

A second suspect in the robbery, Tiquan Brown, remains in the Lenoir County Detention Center, pending trial.