CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed “multiple times” while on a city bus Wednesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The violent incident occurred around 2:26 p.m. Nov. 1, in the 100 block of East Sugar Creek Road. Charlotte Area Transit System officials say as the bus was traveling outbound, an altercation occurred between two passengers, which resulted in one of them being stabbed by the other.

The operator for Bus 2675 contacted the Bus Operations Command Center to request Medic and police.

CMPD said, so far, no arrests have been made in this case.

CATS said the alleged suspect reportedly departed the bus and left the scene before the arrival of CMPD. No other passengers or the bus operator were involved or sustained injuries due to this incident.

Witnesses report to QCN that it appeared as if “multiple people rushed in to help.” The suspect was reportedly seen running through the Asian Corner Mall parking lot, which is directly next to the crime scene.

Riders can expect minor disruptions as the investigation proceeds at the incident site on Sugar Creek Road.

Scene of CATS bus stabbing on Sugar Creek Road. Queen City News

“Our thoughts are with the victim, and we express our sincerest wishes for their quick recovery,” CATS said in a statement.

CMPD will lead the investigation moving forward.