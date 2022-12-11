ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies say they’re investigating after a man was shot in the ‘lower extremities’ at a used car dealership Friday afternoon.

At about 1:11 p.m., deputies said they were called to K Boy Motor Sales on the 2600 block of South Wesleyan Blvd in reference to a shooting.

Investigators said they believe someone associated with the business shot the man after some type of encounter with each other.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he was flown by helicopter to another facility for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

His condition is unknown.

Deputies said they continue to investigate.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.