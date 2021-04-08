3 arrested after man is shot in arm in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.(WNCN) — Police have arrested three people after a man was shot in the arm in Rocky Mount on Thursday.

Rocky Mount police say they responded to calls of a shooting around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Raleigh Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police located an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, three people were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Rocky Mount police say they arrested Brandon Baker, 19, Shyheim Graham, 26, and Elijah Joyner, 20. The trio were all charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

All three each received a $30,000 secured bond.